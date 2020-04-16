Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bar Council of Delhi urges High Court to resume functioning of some courts in 'limited manner'

The Bar Council of Delhi has urged Delhi High Court to resume the functioning of some courts in the national capital in a limited manner after the Central government issued new guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:58 IST
Bar Council of Delhi urges High Court to resume functioning of some courts in 'limited manner'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bar Council of Delhi has urged Delhi High Court to resume the functioning of some courts in the national capital in a limited manner after the Central government issued new guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown. Delhi High Court had, on Wednesday, extended the suspension of the functioning of the High Court and its subordinate courts till May 3, when the extended lockdown is scheduled to end.

Bar Council of Delhi Chairman advocate KC Mittal, in a letter to Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice DN Patel, urged him to resume functioning of some courts by adequately regulating the ingress and egress from different gates in a limited manner. "In view of recent guidelines, we would very humbly request to kindly consider the functioning of some courts by adequately regulating the ingress and egress from different gates, in a very limited manner and permitting only two advocates to enter the courtroom and also in a phased manner, not regularly, but with a gap, to permit opening of some of the chambers in court premises," Mittal said in the letter.

He said that the Bar Council of Delhi has requested the High Court to put in place a system so that more matters can be taken up during the coronavirus lockdown. "If considered feasible, it might help in disposal of various urgent matters, including pending bail applications, but the same has to be in strict compliance of the norms laid down for social distancing, necessary sanitisation of the individual as well as entry of court premises and all other measures and precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Mittal said.

"The lockdown has now been extended up to May 3, however, BCD notices that government of India had issued an order to ease curb from April 20 in certain areas, to restart the economy development in areas like agriculture, industrial activities outside city limits, construction, IT, e-commerce and some other areas like the supply of essential goods, courier service by self-employed, food processing, all goods traffic, MNREGA workers, etc," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt orders action against 2 TV scribes for 'false' news

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said action has been ordered against a reporter and an anchor of a news channel for allegedly running a false story that state minister Jitendra Awhads daughter tested coronavirus positive at the ...

Founder of easyJet calls for CEO and chairman to go

The founder and biggest shareholder of easyJet said he would call for the removal of the low cost airlines chief executive and chairman in an escalation of his long-simmering row with management.Stelios Haji-Ioannou said he would call at a ...

DRDO shifts PPE testing facility to INMAS Delhi to overcome time delays

To overcome the time delays and swift delivery of Personal Protective Equipment PPE and masks, Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has shifted the testing facility from Defence Research Development Establishment DRDE, Gwalior...

GM Gujrathi sets his sight on next Candidates event

He did live commentary during this editions Candidates Chess in Russia but GM Vidit Gujrathi is now aiming be a part of the next edition along with an entry in world s top-10 rankings. The Candidates event was cancelled due to the COVD-19 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020