Anil Baijlal engages with Indian Red Cross Delhi, reviews COVID-19 preparedness

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday engaged with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Delhi and reviewed the organisation's preparedness to assist in tackling the COVID-19 crisis in the Union Territory. "Reviewed preparedness of Indian Red Cross Society, Delhi to assist in containment of COVID-19 outbreak, " he tweeted.

IRCS Delhi has been providing society training related to COVID-19 and has deployed social emergency response volunteers to support the Health Department. "Society training and deploying social emergency response volunteers as the second line of support to the State Health Dept," the governor added.

The Lt. Governor also acknowledged and praised the philanthropic work done by the Red Cross. The organisation has distributed over 2.1 lakh food packets among the needy and supplied 950 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to various hospitals.

He said, "Its philanthropic work like a community kitchen, IEC, supply of medical essentials to hospitals, etc. is also praiseworthy. Already provided 213875 food packets and supplied 950 PPEs, 1.6 lakhs Surgical Masks & 2200 FFP Masks to various hospitals." The Indian Red Cross Society is a voluntary humanitarian organisation having a network of over 1100 branches throughout the country, providing relief in times of disasters and emergencies.

The organisation is part of the global International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

