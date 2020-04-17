Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. state of Idaho sued over trans birth certificate and sport laws

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:13 IST
U.S. state of Idaho sued over trans birth certificate and sport laws

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, April 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - LGBT+ advocates sued Idaho over a ban on transgender people changing their birth certificates on Thursday, one day after another lawsuit challenged the U.S. state's ban - the first in the country - on trans women competing in female sports leagues.

Both laws were passed last month, as trans rights have become the latest flashpoint in a long U.S. battle over LGBT+ rights, pitting liberals opposing discrimination against social conservatives who believe that sex is immutable. "It is incredible that Idaho, in the midst of a health pandemic, would push through this discriminatory law that jeopardises the health ... of transgender people," said attorney Kara Ingelhart of Lambda Legal, which filed Thursday's case.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Activists in several countries have raised concerns about governments introducing laws during the new coronavirus pandemic, when restrictions like curfews and lockdowns limit citizens' ability to participate.

Lambda Legal, which supports LGBT+ rights through legal cases, pointed to a 2018 federal court ruling, in which Idaho was ordered to stop discriminating against trans people by refusing to change the sex on their birth certificates. "Essential identity documents should accurately reflect who you are. The court recognised that two years ago, and we ask only that it confirm what it already said," Ingelhart said in a statement.

Two other states, Ohio and Tennessee, do not allow people to change the sex on their birth certificates, according to the Movement Advancement Project, an advocacy group. Wednesday's lawsuit, filed by advocacy group American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), challenged Idaho's Fairness in Women's Sports Act, as discriminatory and an invasion of privacy because of the tests required if an athlete's gender is questioned.

The backers of the law, which is due to take effect on July 1, say it is unfair for trans girls and women to compete in female sports leagues affiliated with the state's public school and higher education systems as they have a physical advantage. Several other U.S. states, including Missouri, Texas, Georgia and Kentucky are considering bills that seek to block trans children from receiving gender reassignment treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

CyCord issues advisory on secure use of ZOOM meeting platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to release 'flexible' guidelines to reopen economy - White House official

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday will release flexible guidelines backed by medical experts on his coronavirus task force to help states as they move toward reopening the nations economy, a senior White House official said. The presi...

144 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal, says state health dept

There are 144 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal and 10 deaths have occurred till Thursday due to the virus, government data showed. As of today, there are 144 active COVID-19 cases an increase of 12 from yesterday and 10 deaths due to...

Over 90 health officials, 20 police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in MP

Over 90 officials from the health department and 20 from police department have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal till Thursday, said District Collector Tarun Pithode. More than 90 officials from the health department and 20 from polic...

Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre does sequencing of coronavirus genome that causes COVID-19

Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre has done the sequencing of the whole genome of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary-Health in the state government. This will be helpful in tracking origin, drug ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020