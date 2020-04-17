Delhi Police saves man from committing suicide
The Delhi Police on Friday saved a man who was trying to commit suicide near West Enclave area of national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:11 IST
The Delhi Police on Friday saved a man who was trying to commit suicide near West Enclave area of national capital. "The man identified as Harjeet Singh was attempting to commit suicide by jumping off the overbridge of Outer Ring Road near West Enclave. However, hearing his cries, two of our highway patrol constables Dheeraj and Jaiprakash of Mangolpuri Police Station rushed to the site to prevent him from committing suicide," said A Koan, Outer District DCP.
"As he was hanging by the railing of the bridge, an MCD truck was positioned just below him in case his hand slips. The mission to rescue him was a great success," he said. Speaking about the reason for Singh's attempt to commit suicide, the DCP said, "Some domestic issues led him to take such step".
He said the man lives with his wife, son and a maid in Tilak Nagar. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Outer Ring Road
- MCD
- Tilak Nagar
ALSO READ
Over 170 FIRs registered, 3,663 detained for violating lockdown: Delhi Police
Amit Shah directs Delhi Police, DGPs of other states to take legal action against 960 foreigners for violating laws: Home Ministry.
Delhi police chief gives people 'five simple mantras' to free India of coronavirus infection
Delhi Police lodges 21 FIRs across Dwarka Dist against home quarantine violators
Lockdown: Delhi police received over 1,000 calls in 24 hrs seeking help