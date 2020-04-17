Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC sets aside HC order quashing 2016 advertisement for filling up post of RIMS director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:39 IST
SC sets aside HC order quashing 2016 advertisement for filling up post of RIMS director

The Supreme Court Friday set aside the Manipur High Court order quashing a Union health ministry advertisement of August 2016 for filling up the post of Director of Imphal's Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The apex court said the high court order in March 2017 had committed an "error" by going into the validity of rules governing appointment to the post of director in the absence of any challenge raised on the issue in the batch of petitions filed there.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and R Subhash Reddy noted that the high court had directed the competent authority to consider providing relaxation clause regarding upper age limit for candidates applying for the vacant post. "We fail to understand as to how such direction can be given by the high court for providing a relaxation which is not notified in the advertisement," the bench said in its verdict. "While it is open for the employer to notify such criteria for relaxation when sufficient candidates are not available, at the same time nobody can claim such relaxation as a matter of right. The eligibility criteria will be within the domain of the employer and no candidate can seek as a matter of right, to provide relaxation clause," the top court said.

"For the aforesaid reasons, we allow these appeals and set aside the impugned common judgment and order dated March 27, 2017 passed in...by the High Court of Manipur at Imphal," the bench said. The bench noted that in terms of the interim orders passed earlier by the apex court in the matter, appointment to the post of director RIMS has been made in October 2018 in terms of the August 16, 2016 advertisement issued by the health ministry.

The apex court also noted that the appointment to the post of director has already been challenged in the high court and the same is pending consideration. In June 2015, an advertisement was issued by the health ministry for filling up the post of director of RIMS, Imphal by direct recruitment and the upper age limit was notified at 50 years, which was relaxable for government servants, RIMS officers and specially qualified candidates. The retirement age was notified at 62 years.

Later, a petition was filed in the high court for quashing the advertisement with a direction to fill up the post of director in accordance with the rules and regulations of RIMS by fixing the upper age limit for eligibility at 60 years. In April 2016 an office memorandum, notifying the age of superannuation at 65 years, was issued by RIMS with the approval of the health ministry after which the plea pending before the high court was withdrawn. Then, another advertisement was issued on August 16, 2016 by the health ministry prescribing the upper age limit of 62 years in the eligibility criteria without any relaxation for government servants or RIMS officers. After fresh advertisement was issued, some petitions were filed in the high court seeking its quashing on certain grounds including that the experience for eligibility was contrary to the criteria prescribed by the Medical Council of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Chinese and Malaysian ships in South China Sea standoff: sources; UK was too slow to react to the coronavirus outbreak, professor says and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Spains death rate rises, government seeking to harmonise dataSpains overnight death toll from coronavirus was 585 on Friday, a rise from 551 the previous night but far off early April peak...

There is more choice available for female actors on web, says Ashvini Bhave

Ashvini Bhave, who is making a comeback to acting with Voot Select original The Raikar Case, says unlike films, there is much more character development in web series, especially for female artistes. Bhave, who made a name for herself in th...

Special train with 950 army personnel deploy in operational areas

A special train with approximately 950 army personnel who have completed professional courses at Army training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum Secundrabad and due to rejoin units deployed in operational areas in North India has starte...

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Chile astronomers discover star dancing according to Einsteins century-old theoryAstronomers in Chile using one of the worlds largest telescopes have found a star dancing around a black ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020