Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mild-cases of COVID-19 should be home quarantined to address health staff crunch: Former IMA chief

Former national president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr KK Agarwal on Friday said that in order to avoid the scarcity of medical staff in the hospitals, mild-cases need to be home quarantined and healthcare workers should only be involved in treating serious patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:19 IST
Mild-cases of COVID-19 should be home quarantined to address health staff crunch: Former IMA chief
Former IMA president Dr KK Agarwal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former national president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr KK Agarwal on Friday said that in order to avoid the scarcity of medical staff in the hospitals, mild-cases need to be home quarantined and healthcare workers should only be involved in treating serious patients. Speaking to ANI, Dr Agarwal said that India needs to change its policy right now. "Mild-cases need be home quarantined and police personnel should be deployed outside their homes," he said.

"Use health care workers only for those people who are very serious or who are in ICU. Don't involve health care workers in treating mild cases of coronavirus," he added. Speaking about the violence taking place against medical professionals across the country, Dr Agarwal said that at this time, the Government of India needs to expedite the Act that they were talking about to bring to check the violence against medical professionals.

"At this time, medical professions don't want to fight in any way. It is, however, necessary that the public, media and the government should support medical professionals, who are working on the frontline against COVID-19," he added. Speaking about plasma therapy, Dr Agarwal said that it is an ancient philosophy. It is used whenever an epidemic occurs and there is no treatment. It was used during the time of Ebola, SARS, H1N1, Spanish Flu.

"A person can donate up to 500ml of plasma and by injecting plasma, lives of around two to three people can be saved. This therapy is needed at this time," he added. He further said that rapid testing is being conducted in foreign countries on a large scale. India has ordered rapid testing kits but its reliability should be thoroughly checked by India.

"China has sent rapid testing kits in some countries which are not effective. In such a case, rapid testing kits should be tested properly. The UK repeated such a mistake. The Indian government will have to take care of this," he added. Dr Agarwal also suggested some tips to resolve the problem of shortage of PPE kits.

"India is facing a shortage of PPE kits. So in such a situation, patients should be home quarantined in which doctors and nurses would not be involved. That is how we can minimise the usage of PPE kits," said Dr Agarwal. "Minimum medical staff should visit the patient. Only one doctor should visit a patient. This will also help in minimal use of PPE kits," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Nature welcomes the change': with no tourists, wildlife roams California's Yosemite

A bear ambles across a forest glade and a herd of deer stroll down a silent road. At Yosemite National Park in Northern California, coronavirus restrictions mean no tourists - and bolder wildlife. Its very quiet right now at the park, Yosem...

Trump says China coronavirus toll 'far higher' than admitted

President Donald Trump on Friday said Chinas real death toll from coronavirus was far higher, even after officials issued a new count sharply raising the number of dead in Wuhan, where the pandemic began. China has just announced a doubling...

Police levy fines, shut monastery as Ukraine begins Orthodox Easter under lockdown

Ukrainians geared up to celebrate Orthodox Easter this weekend under the wary eye of authorities who have tightened lockdown measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and fined people for breaking the rules.While not closing churches,...

France coronavirus death toll up again but more positive signs

France registered 761 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 18,681, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a third day running.And, in another sign tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020