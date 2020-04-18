Scuffle breaks out between hawker, police in Mumbai's Mankhurd; 3 booked

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against three persons in connection with the incident of a scuffle between a hawker and police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) teams after the hawker was not allowed to sell vegetables in a containment area in Mankhurd. The incident took place at around 11:30 am on Friday when the police and BMC personnel tried to seize the vendor's handcart.

In a video of the incident, the woman can be seen stopping the officials from seizing her handcart. Thereafter, a scuffle broke out between the woman hawker and officials. She was accompanied by another woman. In this connection, police have arrested and registered a case against three persons under Sections 353, 332, 144, 160, 188, 269, 270, 504, 506(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

