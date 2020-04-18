Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visas of foreigners stranded in India due to COVID-19 can be extended free of cost till May 3: MHA

The Home Ministry has issued an order stating that the expired visas of foreign citizens, who are stranded in India due to COVID-19, can be extended without any charges till May 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:46 IST
Visas of foreigners stranded in India due to COVID-19 can be extended free of cost till May 3: MHA
Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Union Home Ministry, at a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Home Ministry has issued an order stating that the expired visas of foreign citizens, who are stranded in India due to COVID-19, can be extended without any charges till May 3. "Yesterday, the Home Ministry passed an order stating that those foreigners who are stranded in the country due to COVID-19, and whose visas have expired or is going to expire soon, can send in an application to get it extended to May 3, 2020, without any fees. No overstay penalty will be charged from them," said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Union Home Ministry, at a press conference here.

She further said: "If the foreign citizens due to overstay need exit permit, then they can send their application till May 3, 2020. This will also be issued without any charges and grace period till May 17, 2020, will also be given." She further said that the condition of the supply of essential commodities and services is satisfactorily ongoing in the country.

"All States and Union Territories have set up control rooms to resolve the problem of citizens. The control room of the Home Ministry is also offering its services 24/7. Our new toll-free helplines -- 1930 and 1944 -- are also resolving people's problems," she said. Apart from this, in 29 States and UTs, single emergency response number 112 is operating in the country. Using this number, any person can approach the police, fire department or ambulance service. This can also be accessed through the 112 mobile application, said Srivastava. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign nationals booked for spitting,sneezing inside lift

Two foreign nationals, who were under home quarantine at an apartment in the city, have been booked for sneezing and spitting inside the lift, police said on Saturday. Five citizens of Vietnam, including two women, who arrived here in March...

Yediyurappa defends Gowda family conducting marriage

Bengaluru, Apr 18 PTI Virtually defending the Gowda family for conducting a marriage reportedly defying lockdown restrictions, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said it was performed in a simple manner and well within their limits, ...

Protective gear, cellphone, video chats: How America's clergy minister to COVID-19 patients

Reverend Manuel Dorantes closed his eyes, took a breath to calm his fear and prayed when word came that Cardinal Blase Joseph Cupich had put out a call for volunteers.Cupich, archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago, needed t...

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in West Bengal in last 24 hours, toll rises to 12: Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in West Bengal in last 24 hours, toll rises to 12 Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020