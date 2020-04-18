Eight restaurant workers quarantined in Rishikesh

Eight persons were quarantined here on Saturday after it was found that they had come in contact with a COVID-19 patient. They were picked up from a restaurant, where they worked, and quarantined, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Lal said

They are now being medically examined, he added

They were quarantined after one of their colleagues, who hails from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, tested positive for coronavirus, Lal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

