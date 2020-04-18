Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dept inquiry initiated against officer accused of stripping three persons at police station last year

Punjab police on Saturday initiated a department inquiry and ordered immediate transfer of SHO Khanna, Inspector Baljinder Singh, who was accused of allegedly stripping three persons in his police station last year.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:25 IST
Dept inquiry initiated against officer accused of stripping three persons at police station last year
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab police on Saturday initiated a department inquiry and ordered immediate transfer of SHO Khanna, Inspector Baljinder Singh, who was accused of allegedly stripping three persons in his police station last year. "The action against the SHO was ordered by DGP Dinkar Gupta after a preliminary inquiry by IGP Ludhiana Range Jaskaran Singh prima facie found the allegations true. A video of the alleged incident had gone viral on social media recently," Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab said in a release.

Gupta disclosed that while the SHO, Insp. Baljinder Singh has been transferred, with immediate effect from Ludhiana Range (police district Khanna) to Ferozepur Range, a regular departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him and any further action would be taken after the receipt of its report. The DGP "reiterated that the force had zero tolerance to such incidents and acts of such indiscipline will not be condoned under any circumstances."

According to Gupta, during the preliminary enquiry, IGP Ludhiana Range examined the complainant against the SHO and also scrutinized the record of case FIR No. 134 dated 13.06.2019 under sections 447/511/379/506/34 IPC registered at police station Sadar Khanna against the complainant. "It may be recalled that the fact finding enquiry was assigned to Jaskaran Singh by the DGP on April 16 after the objectionable video-clip went viral on and social media," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign workers' dormitories could see more coronavirus cases, warns Singapore PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday warned that more coronavirus cases could come up at packed dormitories that house foreign workers, including several Indian nationals. Lee said that while efforts have been made to break ...

Andhra govt has failed in handling COVID-19 pandemic: Congress

Congress partys Andhra unit working president Tulasi Reddy on Saturday said the State government has failed in handling the coronavirus pandemic properly. Talking to media persons, Reddy said that the Central governments announcement of red...

Radha Soami Satsang Beas helps needy, offers centres for isolation camps to fight COVID-19

Amid the challenge posed by COVID-19, Radha Soami Satsang Beas RSSB is supporting the needy financially and is supplying them food packets. It has offered its centres across India for shelter to migrant labourers, for isolation camps and fo...

Active COVID-19 cases in Telangana reach 605

The active COVID-19 cases have reached 605 in Telangana, with 43 new cases reported on Saturday, said the State Health Department. No death from the virus was reported today.18 people have died due to COVID-19 while 186 others have been cur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020