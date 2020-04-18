Dept inquiry initiated against officer accused of stripping three persons at police station last year

Punjab police on Saturday initiated a department inquiry and ordered immediate transfer of SHO Khanna, Inspector Baljinder Singh, who was accused of allegedly stripping three persons in his police station last year. "The action against the SHO was ordered by DGP Dinkar Gupta after a preliminary inquiry by IGP Ludhiana Range Jaskaran Singh prima facie found the allegations true. A video of the alleged incident had gone viral on social media recently," Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab said in a release.

Gupta disclosed that while the SHO, Insp. Baljinder Singh has been transferred, with immediate effect from Ludhiana Range (police district Khanna) to Ferozepur Range, a regular departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him and any further action would be taken after the receipt of its report. The DGP "reiterated that the force had zero tolerance to such incidents and acts of such indiscipline will not be condoned under any circumstances."

According to Gupta, during the preliminary enquiry, IGP Ludhiana Range examined the complainant against the SHO and also scrutinized the record of case FIR No. 134 dated 13.06.2019 under sections 447/511/379/506/34 IPC registered at police station Sadar Khanna against the complainant. "It may be recalled that the fact finding enquiry was assigned to Jaskaran Singh by the DGP on April 16 after the objectionable video-clip went viral on and social media," the release said. (ANI)

