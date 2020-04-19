NCPCR seeks CERT-In's response over complaints regarding Zoom app

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a response from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) over a complaint regarding the use of Zoom -- a video and audio conferencing platform -- by schools for taking online classes of children during the lockdown. The commission has received a complaint from social activist Abhishek Ranjan, citing numerous news reports questioning the safety standards of this application and cybersecurity loopholes due to which countries like US, Singapore, Germany, and Taiwan have banned and restricted the use of Zoom.

Ranjan, in his letter complaint to NCPCR, said that though online classes are indeed helping these children in staying connected to the school, the concern is regarding the safety of the children while using such an application. The commission sought the guidance of CERT-In whether the Zoom app is safe for use in online interaction with children such as in taking online classes by the school.

Taking note of CERT-In advisory dated April 2 enumerating the solutions for multiple vulnerabilities in the Zoom application, the commission asked it to clarify whether following these solutions will confirm the online safety of children, their identity and overall wellbeing. The commission also asked what are the measures in place to ensure that the schools, institutions and parents using the app.

Responding to the commission, CERT-In said that in order to sensitize parents and children on the issue of digital safety, an advisory titled "Online Safety of Children and Parents" was issued on April 6 and "Safeguarding Colleges and Universities against Cyber Attack" was issued on April 10 for colleges and universities. The commission has also taken note that in recent times, there have been various reports on the harmful effects of few online apps and games on children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.