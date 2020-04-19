Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCPCR seeks CERT-In's response over complaints regarding Zoom app

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a response from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) over a complaint regarding the use of Zoom -- a video and audio conferencing platform -- by schools for taking online classes of children during the lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 05:23 IST
NCPCR seeks CERT-In's response over complaints regarding Zoom app
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a response from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) over a complaint regarding the use of Zoom -- a video and audio conferencing platform -- by schools for taking online classes of children during the lockdown. The commission has received a complaint from social activist Abhishek Ranjan, citing numerous news reports questioning the safety standards of this application and cybersecurity loopholes due to which countries like US, Singapore, Germany, and Taiwan have banned and restricted the use of Zoom.

Ranjan, in his letter complaint to NCPCR, said that though online classes are indeed helping these children in staying connected to the school, the concern is regarding the safety of the children while using such an application. The commission sought the guidance of CERT-In whether the Zoom app is safe for use in online interaction with children such as in taking online classes by the school.

Taking note of CERT-In advisory dated April 2 enumerating the solutions for multiple vulnerabilities in the Zoom application, the commission asked it to clarify whether following these solutions will confirm the online safety of children, their identity and overall wellbeing. The commission also asked what are the measures in place to ensure that the schools, institutions and parents using the app.

Responding to the commission, CERT-In said that in order to sensitize parents and children on the issue of digital safety, an advisory titled "Online Safety of Children and Parents" was issued on April 6 and "Safeguarding Colleges and Universities against Cyber Attack" was issued on April 10 for colleges and universities. The commission has also taken note that in recent times, there have been various reports on the harmful effects of few online apps and games on children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's registers 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases, 650 deaths

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Saturday that Mexico has registered 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases and 650 deaths.That is up from 6,875 cases and 546 deaths on Friday.Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday the country mig...

Brazilian drivers protest virus lockdown restrictions

Hundreds of people denouncing pandemic lockdown measures opposed by President Jair Bolsonaro snarled traffic in major Brazilian cities. Protesters in trucks, cars and motorcycles, some wrapped in the countrys green and yellow flag, honked h...

Report: Nuggets to promote Booth to GM

The Denver Nuggets plan to promote assistant general manager Calvin Booth to general manager, The Athletic reported Saturday. The GM post was vacated earlier this month when Arturas Karnisovas left to become the Chicago Bulls new executive ...

Kings sign G Ingham to entry-level deal

The Los Angeles Kings signed goaltender and former sixth-round draft pick Jacob Ingham to a three-year entry-level contract on Saturday. Ingham, 19, played in 46 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League this past season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020