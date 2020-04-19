Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt ITI Cuttack develops COVID-19 sample collection walk-in kiosk

Inspired by the model adopted by South Korea to collect COVID-19 samples, a team of Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Cuttack has developed a walk-in kiosk for the safe collection of samples, officials informed on Sunday.

ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 19-04-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 13:03 IST
Govt ITI Cuttack develops COVID-19 sample collection walk-in kiosk
The COVID-19 sample collection kiosk comes with a pair of gloves attached to it.. Image Credit: ANI

Inspired by the model adopted by South Korea to collect COVID-19 samples, a team of Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Cuttack has developed a walk-in kiosk for the safe collection of samples, officials informed on Sunday. A sample collection kiosk is a mobile cubicle cabin which comes with a pair of gloves attached to it in the front through which the doctor can take samples of the suspected patient. The structure is supported with four wheels at the base for mobility.

The swab collections can also be done without any contact with the patient and the gloves used can be sanitised from outside. This will reduce the need for more PPE kits and will enable more tests in less amount of time. As per the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. And people can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose.

The development is expected to help frontline healthcare professionals to avoid direct exposure to infected persons. Meanwhile, Odisha has reported 61 coronavirus cases and one death so far. As many as 24 people have been discharged/cured/migrated, as per the latest information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK not thinking of easing virus lockdown measures yet: minister

Britains government is not thinking about easing yet the lockdown enacted almost four weeks ago to help control the coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said on Sunday.The facts and the advice are clear at the moment that we should not b...

People violate social distancing norms at Nagpur market amid COVID-19 lockdown

A large number of people gathered at a vegetable market in Nagpur to buy essential commodities without following social distancing norms amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Even though people were violating the social distancing norms, m...

Panama holds 1,700 migrants in jungle due to coronavirus

Around 1,700 illegal migrants heading to the United States are being held in a jungle camp by Panama authorities after several cases of the new coronavirus were detected among them, an official source said. They are being kept in La Penita,...

India should take 'measured approach' with stimulus packages to deal with COVID-19: Panagariya

India should resist calls for mega relief and stimulus packages that pitch for generous availability of credit to even unviable businesses and instead focus on a more measured approach to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, eminent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020