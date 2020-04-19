Two men arrested for trying to attack policemen enforcing lockdown

Two men were arrested for allegedly trying to attack policemen who were enforcing a lockdown announced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic here, police said on Sunday. "On Saturday, two policemen were on duty at Rahunia Khutla locality. Some persons tried to attack them to violate the lockdown," Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Dinesh Singh said.

A case has been registered against six persons. While two among them -- Jiaullah and Rahmatullah -- have been arrested, efforts are on to arrest the other accused, he said. However, the family members of the accused alleged that they were beaten up by police without any provocation.

Rahmatullah had gone to buy some grocery items and when he was returning, he was beaten up by policemen without any reason, said his sister-in-law Shafika Khatoon. "When he (Rahmatullah) resisted, around a dozen policemen entered our house and beat up the family members," she added.

When contacted, Circle Officer Alok Mishra said, "Policemen never barged into the house, nor did they beat up anyone. Some people had violated the lockdown order and entered into a dispute with policemen and two persons were arrested in this regard."

