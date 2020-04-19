Left Menu
10 Indonesians sent to jail for flouting Visa & Disaster Management Acts

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 20:25 IST
A Dhanbad court on Sunday sent ten nationals of Indonesia, who were caught hiding in a mosque here on return from Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, to jail after they completed the mandatory 14 days of quarantine, the police said. The Gobindpur police produced them before the court of Judicial Magistrate, Ritwika Singh, which sent them in 14 days judicial custody, officer-in-charge of the police station Surendra Prasad Singh said.

They were charged with violation of Foreign Visa Act and Disaster Management Act, 2005, he said. The Indonesians, who had come to attend Tablighi Jamaat function in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, were caught hiding in a mosque on return from the national capital in Dhanbads Govindpur block, about 20 km from the coal city, on March 30 last, the police officer said.

The Jamaat meet has emerged as a major source of spread of the virus in different parts of the country. Their passports were seized and all of them were sent to Patliputra Medical College Hospital in quarantine.

After end of the isolation period they were produced in the court during the day. Their samples have tested negative for coronavirus, he said.

The Indonesian had not informed the police about their visit on a tourist visa..

