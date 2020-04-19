LS Secretariat to resume partial operations from April 20

The Lok Sabha Secretariat will resume partial operations from Monday with a staff strength of approximately 25 per cent. "The rest of the staff will work from home," sources informed on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country on March 24. This lockdown was earlier scheduled to end on April 14 and has been extended till May 3. A total of 16,116 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 519 deaths. 2,302 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 39 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.