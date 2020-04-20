Left Menu
Development News Edition

Election of Vanuatu prime minister may speed cyclone relief work

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:40 IST
Election of Vanuatu prime minister may speed cyclone relief work

The election of a new prime minister in Vanuatu, Bob Loughman, is expected to speed up emergency relief work for residents of the Pacific island nation left without shelter by tropical cyclone Harold.

Loughman, the leader of Vanua'aku, one of Vanuatu's oldest political parties, was elected prime minister by a ballot of lawmakers, 31-21, ahead of former foreign minister Ralph Regenvanu. General elections were held four weeks ago, but the choice of Loughman was only announced on Monday.

Since general elections were held four weeks ago, Vanuatu has shut its borders to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, hampering the delivery of aid to residents left homeless on some islands after tropical cyclone Harold made landfall on April 6. Tess Newton Cain, adjunct associate professor for Asia and the Pacific at Griffith University in Australia, said the cyclone had added to the delay in counting after the general election.

She said there had been some international assistance, but concern was growing that efforts were too slow and some people were without shelter and facing possible food shortages. "Now there is solid political leadership, it could spur on a faster and targeted response," Newton Cain said.

Loughman has been in parliament since 2004, and served as deputy prime minister and education minister, but is not well-known internationally. Regenvanu's party won the most seats in Vanuatu's 52 seat parliament, but a coalition of parties is needed to form government.

There is unlikely to be any shift in foreign policy on the priority area of climate change, Newton Cain said, but raised the possibility of changes to a contested programme granting citizenship to foreign investors that has been heavily used by investors from China. "It is seen as passports being sold," she said.

Vanuatu, which has no COVID-19 cases, has received humanitarian aid on chartered flights from Australia, New Zealand, China and from New Caledonia on a French military aircraft. Across the Pacific islands, Fiji has recorded 18 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Papua New Guinea has recorded seven cases, French Polynesia 55, New Caledonia 18 and Guam 133, including five deaths, according to World Health Organization figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to propose 1.5 trillion euro EU fund to aid coronavirus recovery

The Spanish government plans to propose to its EU partners that the bloc create a 1.5 trillion euro 1.63 trillion fund to aid recovery in countries worst-hit by the coronavirus crisis, El Pais newspaper reported on Monday, citing an interna...

Seventy-five new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra in last 24 hours, number rises to 722; three deaths take toll to 20: Govt.

Seventy-five new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra in last 24 hours, number rises to 722 three deaths take toll to 20 Govt....

Third of UK lesbian mothers experience homophobia from other parents

One in three lesbian mothers in Britain has experienced homophobia from other parents, while the same proportion has children who have been bullied for having two mums, according to a rare study of LGBT women published on Monday.The online ...

Iran opens up as economic woes trump virus infection

Iran on Monday began opening intercity highways and major shopping centers to stimulate its sanctions-choked economy, gambling that it has brought under control its coronavirus outbreak one of the worst in the world even as some fear it c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020