Centre constitutes 6 IMCTs to assess, augment state efforts to combat COVID-19

The Centre has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), two each for West Bengal and Maharashtra and one each for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan "to make on-spot assessment of situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities for its redressal and submit their report to Central Government in larger interest of general public", the Home Ministry said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), two each for West Bengal and Maharashtra and one each for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan "to make on-spot assessment of situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities for its redressal and submit their report to Central Government in larger interest of general public", the Home Ministry said on Monday. "Situation is specially serious in Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Mumbai and Pune (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a release.

The Home Ministry said the committees have been constituted by the Central Government in exercise of the powers, conferred, inter alia, under Section 35(1), 35(2)(a), 35(2)(e) and 35(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act 2005. "It is reiterated that in the orders on lockdown measures, as well as in the guidelines/ consolidated revised guidelines, strict implementation of the lockdown and other measures has been stressed; and governments of States, UTs have also been advised that while they can impose stricter measures than contemplated in these Guidelines, they shall not dilute these Guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005," said the MHA.

"It may be recalled that the Supreme Court in its Order dated March 31 in the Writ Petition (Civil) No 468 of 2020 is also pleased to observe that (quote) we trust and expect that all concerned viz. State Governments, Public Authorities and Citizens of this country will faithfully comply with the directives and orders issued by the Union of India in letter and spirit in the interest of public safety" (unquote). The observation, which must be treated as directions of the Apex Court, was conveyed to all States/ UTs Governments," the Ministry added. Stressing that IMCTs will focus their assessment on the compliance and implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the MHA said they will also focus on issues like the "supply of essential commodities, social distancing in movement of people outside their homes, preparedness of the health infrastructure, hospital facility and sample statistics in the District, safety of health professionals, availability of test kits, PPEs, masks and other safety equipment, and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people."

The IMCTs will commence their visits at the earliest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

