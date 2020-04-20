Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scrap the Rs 30,000 Cr Central Vista, instead of deducting 40% from salaries of frontline warriors, Armed Forces: Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday urged the Centre to scrap the Rs 30,000 crore Central Vista instead of allegedly cutting the salaries of the COVID-19 frontline warriors and others working in government jobs as a contribution to the PM CARES Fund.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:13 IST
Scrap the Rs 30,000 Cr Central Vista, instead of deducting 40% from salaries of frontline warriors, Armed Forces: Surjewala
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday urged the Centre to scrap the Rs 30,000 crore Central Vista instead of allegedly cutting the salaries of the COVID-19 frontline warriors and others working in government jobs as a contribution to the PM CARES Fund. "Dear PM, Instead of deducting 40% from the salaries of our warriors like Doctors-Health Workers, Army-Navy-Airforce officials, and others, why don't you scrap the Rs 30k crore Central Vista and 30% Govt expenditure? Indians have done all you asked and more. Now it is your turn!" the tweet by Surjewala, which also included snippets from English dailies to substantiate his claims read.

This is, however, not the first time that Opposition leaders have raised the demand for scrapping or suspension of the Central Vista beautification project. Earlier this month, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi gave five suggestions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight against COVID-19, including ban on government ads, suspension of the Central Vista beautification project and official foreign tours of President and ministers.

The central vista, located in the heart of the national capital, extends from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate and is a tourist attraction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indian businessman apologises for 'Islamophobic' poem

A prominent Indian businessman in the UAE has apologized for unintentionally hurting religious sentiments through his poem, which alluded to a Muslim religious group, according to a media report. Sohan Roy, founder chairman of Sharjah-based...

TN govt prepares list of donors for plasma therapy

Chennai, Apr 20 PTI The Tamil Nadu health department is preparing a list of donors for the convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients, even as the government is awaiting the final nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research ...

RSP registers lowest ever Specific Energy Consumption in 2019-20

Rourkela Steel Plant RSP on Monday said it has registered its lowest ever specific energy consumption in 2019-20 which stood at 6.24 giga calories per tonne of crude steel. Besides, the lowest monthly specific energy consumption of 5.97 gig...

'Sairat' star Rinku Rajguru in Hotstar Specials 'Hundred'

Actor Rinku Rajguru is all set to make her Hindi and digital debut with the new Hotstar Specials series, Hundred Rinku, who gained nationwide fame for her portrayal of Archi in Sairat, will be seen in the action-comedy space with her charac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020