Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding, document shows

Britain's Prince Harry appealed to the father of his wife Meghan to call him in the days before he decided to pull out of the couple's star-studded wedding two years ago, documents submitted to London's High Court on Monday showed. Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday tabloid, for breaching her privacy by printing a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, to address the rift between them caused by events on the eve of the wedding.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Maharashtra records 466 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 4666

Maharashtra recorded 466coronavirus positive cases on Monday, taking the statesCOVID-19 tally to 4666, health officials saidNine COVID-19 patients died on Monday, taking theCOVID-19 death toll in the state to 232, the officials saidSo far, ...

US STOCKS-Wall St retreats as crude slump batters energy stocks

A slide in energy stocks weighed on Wall Street on Monday as crude prices crashed at the start of a week packed with quarterly earnings reports and economic data likely to underline the damage from the coronavirus outbreak. The SP 500 energ...

"We need life again"; Germans rush to reopened shops but Merkel worries

Germans returned to the shops on Monday, craving retail therapy after a month of lockdown, but Chancellor Angela Merkel urged them to remain disciplined to avoid a relapse in the fight against the coronavirus.Shops up to 800 sq metres, as w...

IAF transports 450 tonnes of medical equipment, support materials amid coronavirus lockdown

The Indian Air Force IAF has transported 450 tonnes of medical equipment and other essential supplies till date amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, the defence ministry said on Monday. The IAF has mobilised its planes and helicopt...
