Left Menu
Development News Edition

Make effort to process Saibaba's parole plea: HC to jail cops

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:28 IST
Make effort to process Saibaba's parole plea: HC to jail cops

The Bombay High Court has asked the Nagpur jail authorities in Maharashtra to make an effort to obtain a police report and process the parole application of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who is serving life sentence for alleged Maoist links. Justice Vinay Joshi of the Nagpur bench of the high court was on Monday hearing a petition filed by Saibaba, seeking to be released on parole considering his ill-health and also to visit his mother, who is suffering from cancer, in Hyderabad.

Additional public prosecutor S Jawade told the court that a report was sought from Hyderabad police authorities. He further submitted that due to the coronavirus- enforced lockdown across the country, the authorities were facing difficulties in getting the police report.

The prosecutor submitted that the report would be obtained as soon as the lockdown period is over. Saibabas counsel Mihir Desai, however, argued that the application seeking parole was filed on April 2 and as per the guidelines, it has to be decided within a period of 38 days, which ends on May 10.

"There is no dispute that in the current scenario the respondents (police and jail authorities) are facing difficulty in obtaining the report and having regard to the said fact, the matter is adjourned to May 5 for further consideration, the court said. In the meantime, the authorities shall make an endeavour to obtain the report and to process the application expeditiously, it added.

In March 2017, a sessions court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district convicted and sentenced Saibaba and four others, including a journalist and a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, for alleged Maoist links and indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country. The court held Saibaba and others guilty under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Following the conviction, Saibaba was lodged at the Nagpur prison..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Scamsters spin 'blessing looms' to mint easy money as world battles corona crisis

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, fraudsters are minting easy money with numerous blessing loom scams, where gullible people are being lured with promise of at least eight-fold returns if they pay to enter certain online groups...

US STOCKS-Futures slide as U.S. crude crashes below zero

U.S. stock index futures resumed their slide on Tuesday as gloomy quarterly earnings reports and a historic plunge in U.S. crude prices to below zero raised the specter of a deep global recession in the coming months.Wall Street fell on Mon...

Lockdown: Two workers on way home on foot run over by train

Two labourers who were heading towards their home on foot due to the coronavirus lockdown were killed after being run over by a freight train in Chhattisgarhs Koriya district on Tuesday, police said. The mishap took place around 8 am betwee...

Japan waiting for Golden Week to decide on extending coronavirus emergency -sources

Japan will decide during its Golden Week holiday between April 29 and May 6 whether to extend its month-long state of emergency to fight a widening coronavirus outbreak, government and ruling party sources told Reuters on Tuesday.Prime Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020