PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:00 IST
"Defer decision on regular functioning of courts from May 1"

Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI): The Bar council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday requested the Chief Justice of Madras High Court to defer a decision on starting regular functioning of courts during the summer vacation between May 1 to 31 as the lockdown has been extended. "When normalcy has not been restored and the lock down being extended, the decision to function from May 1 is not feasible as the health related threat still subsists," council chairman P S Amalraj said in letter to Chief Justice A P Sahi.

The council made the request as a staff attached to a government pleader's office in the High Court and a Sub Inspector in the country tested positive for COVID-19. It referred to the court's April 18 notification announcing pistponement of summer vacation and decision to commence regular hearing from May 1 and said the bar had already expressed the practical difficulties in conducting cases in subordinate courts during this pandemic situation.

"When normalcy has not been restored and the lock down being extended, the decision to function from May 1 is not feasible as the health related threat still subsists. The corona virus scare which happened recently in the high court premises, clearly shows the capacity of the pathogen to create panic and fear.

A few of such future occurences incourt premises are enough to infect the whole legal fraternity, including judges ,staffs and others, the communication claimed. The Council also pointed out that subordinate courts do not have proper facilities to safely conduct proceedings It requested that court proceedings be conducted only through video conferencing and to hear urgent matters only till the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

