Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thiruvananthapuram gets 9,000 PPE kits from MPLAD funds: Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday informed that a total of 9,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits have been delivered to Thiruvananthapuram from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) funds.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-04-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 02:08 IST
Thiruvananthapuram gets 9,000 PPE kits from MPLAD funds: Shashi Tharoor
The last batch of 1000 PPE kits ordered from Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's MPLADS funds to Thiruvananthapuram on April 20. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday informed that a total of 9,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits have been delivered to Thiruvananthapuram from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) funds.

"The last batch of 1000 PPE kits ordered from my MPLADS funds was delivered yesterday (April 20). A total of 9000 PPE kits delivered by my team for the constituency. Fight COVID-19," Tharoor tweeted.

Earlier, Tharoor had said that his "request" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi made in presence of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had been approved and now MP funds can be used for essential and urgently needed equipment to combat coronavirus.On March 23, the Congress leader had written a letter to the Central government asking for relaxation in the rules governing MPLAD fund so as to allow the purchase of necessary equipment to combat the outbreak of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Friends' cast offers fans chance to join their reunion special

The cast of the hit TV comedy Friends on Tuesday offered six fans the chance to join them for their upcoming reunion show, which will raise funds for those worst-affected by the coronavirus epidemic. The One Where You Meet the Entire Cast o...

U.S. Senate passes nearly $500 bln coronavirus bill aiding small business

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed legislation providing nearly 500 billion in additional federal aid to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and to aid hospitals dealing with large numbers of seriously ill pati...

Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23

Canadian police were yet to determine a motive for the countrys worst mass shooting, as the death toll from the 13-hour carnage over the weekend climbed to 23 from 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP said on Tuesday. The RCMP had sai...

Netflix adds 15.8 mln customers as global audiences shelter at home

Netflix Inc on Tuesday reported a surge in new sign-ups as audiences stayed in their homes to help fight the novel coronavirus and binged on series such as Tiger King, but the company predicted a weaker second half of the year if quarantine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020