Thiruvananthapuram gets 9,000 PPE kits from MPLAD funds: Shashi Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday informed that a total of 9,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits have been delivered to Thiruvananthapuram from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) funds.
"The last batch of 1000 PPE kits ordered from my MPLADS funds was delivered yesterday (April 20). A total of 9000 PPE kits delivered by my team for the constituency. Fight COVID-19," Tharoor tweeted.
Earlier, Tharoor had said that his "request" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi made in presence of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had been approved and now MP funds can be used for essential and urgently needed equipment to combat coronavirus.On March 23, the Congress leader had written a letter to the Central government asking for relaxation in the rules governing MPLAD fund so as to allow the purchase of necessary equipment to combat the outbreak of coronavirus. (ANI)
