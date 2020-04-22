Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uddhav Thackeray urges Centre to arrange special trains for migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that if the Central government is anticipating a rise in transmission of COVID-19 cases then it must arrange special trains for sending back the migrant workers, stuck in Maharashtra, to their native places.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2020 02:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 02:33 IST
Uddhav Thackeray urges Centre to arrange special trains for migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that if the Central government is anticipating a rise in transmission of COVID-19 cases then it must arrange special trains for sending back the migrant workers, stuck in Maharashtra, to their native places. Thackeray also requested the Centre to issue guidelines in this regard by Apil end.

"If the Central government is anticipating a rise in transmission of COVID-19 between April 30 and May 15, then it must consider if it can utilise the time at hand to arrange for special trains to send them back home and issue guidelines about this by April-end," said Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office in a statement. He further said that around 6 lakh migrant workers in the state are being provided with food, shelter and medical assistance in relief camps set up across Maharashtra. The Chief Minister also mentioned that as migrant workers are staying away from their families, the current situation is taking a toll on them.

"Approximately 6 lakhs migrant labourers are being provided with food, shelter and medical assistance in relief camps, set up across Maharashtra by the government. However, in such times staying away from their homes and families is taking a toll on them," the CMO added. On April 18, the Maharashtra government had allowed over one lakh migrant sugarcane workers to go back to their villages after a medical check-up.According to the authorities, all the arrangements for their travel and food have to be made by the sugar factory owners.A large group of migrant workers had gathered at Bandra station demanding permission to return to their native states after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 5,218 after 552 cases were reported on Tuesday, the state health department said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Chipotle deliveries, online orders soar due to coronavirus, sending shares higher

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday reported that soaring digital and delivery sales driven by the coronavirus crisis helped offset the impact of shuttered dining rooms, and the fast-casual chain said it had enough cash and liquidity to g...

Bipartisan U.S. Senate report backs spy agencies' findings on Russia

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee concurred with spy agencies findings that Russia sought to boost now-President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign, according to a bipartisan report declassified and released on Tuesday. The report found that ...

ANALYSIS-Georgia tests boundaries of life post-pandemic with 'risky' reopening

A handful of mostly southern U.S. states will begin loosening economic restrictions this week in the midst of a still virulent pandemic, providing a live-fire test of whether Americas communities can start to reopen without triggering a sur...

BoE's Bailey says Britain should be cautious on lifting lockdown too early -Daily Mail

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Britain should be cautious about lifting the coronavirus lockdown too early.Lifting the lockdown and then slamming the brakes on again would damage the economy even more, Bailey told the Daily Mai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020