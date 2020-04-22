Following is a summary of current world news briefs. China reports 11 new mainland coronavirus cases on April 20, four imported

China reported 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 20, down from 12 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said on Tuesday. Of the total, four were imported, down from eight on the previous day, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin. Lebanese protesters return to streets in car convoys amid coronavirus lockdown

Dozens of protesters poured back onto the streets of Beirut in their cars on Tuesday, furious at rising poverty and hardship, as parliament convened for the first time during Lebanon's coronavirus lockdown. People flocked to the streets in other parts of Lebanon too, including the northern city of Tripoli, resuming protests that had abated in recent months after shaking the country since October. Exclusive: Venezuela Socialists, opposition leaders begin secret talks amid pandemic, sources say

Allies of both Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his bitter foe, opposition leader Juan Guaido, have secretly begun exploratory talks as concerns grow about the possible impact of the spread of the coronavirus, according to sources on both sides. The discussions emerged from concerns about the respiratory illness COVID-19, hyperinflation and growing fuel shortages, as well as worries among some members of the ruling Socialist Party about how to ensure their political survival under a possible change of government as Washington tightens sanctions, the sources said. Global coronavirus cases pass 2.5 million as U.S. tally surpasses 800,000

Global coronavirus infections surpassed 2.5 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, with U.S. cases surpassing 800,000. The figure includes more than 170,000 deaths, two-thirds of which have been reported in Europe. U.S. monitors reports of North Korean leader's illness; South Korea, China doubtful

South Korean and Chinese officials and sources familiar with U.S. intelligence on Tuesday cast doubt on reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is gravely ill after a cardiovascular procedure, while the White House said it was closely monitoring the matter. U.S. President Donald Trump, who held unprecedented summits with Kim in 2018 and 2019 in an attempt to persuade him to give up his nuclear weapons, said the reports had not been confirmed and he did not put much credence in them. Islamist insurgents kill 52 villagers in Mozambique, police say

About 52 villagers in Mozambique's troubled northernmost province were killed by Islamist insurgents on April 7 after they refused to be recruited to their ranks, police said on Tuesday. "The young men were about to be recruited but they resisted, which provoked the ire of the bandits that killed the 52 indiscriminately," police spokesman Orlando Modumane said. Iran, Russia should increase cooperation against coronavirus, continue trade: Rouhani

Iran and Russia should increase their cooperation in the fight against the new coronavirus outbreak and continue to trade with each other, President Hassan Rouhani told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the Iranian presidency website said. Iran is one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the outbreak and Russia has seen a recent surge in infections. Chinese envoy takes veiled swipe at Trump for politicizing coronavirus

China's ambassador to the United States took a thinly veiled swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday by criticizing politicians bent on making "groundless accusations" that distract from scientific information on the deadly coronavirus. Speaking at a webcast Bloomberg event, Cui Tiankai also defended the handling of the disease by China, which has drawn fire from Trump and others for allegedly failing to alert the world to risks of the coronavirus in a timely and transparent fashion. Trump immigration ban to last 60 days, target those seeking permanent residency

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his new U.S. immigration ban would last for 60 days and apply to those seeking "green cards" for permanent residency in an effort to protect Americans seeking to regain jobs lost because of the coronavirus. Trump plans to institute the ban through an executive order, which he said he was likely to sign on Wednesday. He said it would not apply to individuals entering the United States on a temporary basis and would be re-evaluated once the 60-day period had passed. Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23

Canadian police were yet to determine a motive for the country's worst mass shooting, as the death toll from the 13-hour carnage over the weekend climbed to 23 from 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Tuesday. The RCMP had said on Monday it expected the number of victims to increase as it investigates the 16 crime scenes in the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia that were part of the spree of murders, several of which included burnt-out homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.