Shivalingeswara car festival:Two Kalaburagi cops to be suspended for failing to implement lockdown, says Commissioner of Police

Two police officials of Kalaburagi rural police station will be suspended for not ensuring the complete implementation of lockdown orders during the Shivalingeswara car festival held at Sawalgi Village of Kalaburagi Taluk on April 8, said N Sateesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police.

ANI | Kalaburagi (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:47 IST
N Sateesh Kumar Commissioner of Police Kalaburagi. Image Credit: ANI

Two police officials of Kalaburagi rural police station will be suspended for not ensuring the complete implementation of lockdown orders during the Shivalingeswara car festival held at Sawalgi Village of Kalaburagi Taluk on April 8, said N Sateesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police. Around sixty people attended the festival.

"Kalaburagi police staff deputed here failed to ensure the lockdown orders. The police inspector and police constable of the rural police station will be suspended for not ensuring the lockdown rules are being followed," said Kumar. A case has been booked against the villagers of Sawalagi and temple authorities, at Kalaburagi Rural Police Station. (ANI)

