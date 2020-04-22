India's COVID-19 count rises to 20,471
With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 20,471 while the death toll stands at 652 on Wednesday, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:34 IST
With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 20,471 while the death toll stands at 652 on Wednesday, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total number of cases, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 cured or discharged or migrated, and 652 deaths.
Maharashtra remains the worst-hit State with 5,221 COVID-19 positive cases while Gujarat (2272) and Delhi (2156) are the two next most-affected States. Maharashtra has reported 251 deaths so far, the highest fatality rate among the States.
