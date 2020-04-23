Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump: if Iranian ships get too close 'we'll shoot them out of the water'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2020 05:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 05:19 IST
Trump: if Iranian ships get too close 'we'll shoot them out of the water'

U.S. Navy ships will shoot Iranian gunboats that get too close "out of the water," President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, after 11 vessels from Iran's elite fighting force came dangerously close to American ships in the Gulf.

"We're not going to stand for it. If they do that that's putting our ships in danger and our great crews and sailors in danger - I'm not going to let that happen. And we will - they'll shoot them out of the water."

"That's a threat. When they get that close to our boat, and they have guns, they have very substantial weapons on those boats, but we'll shoot them out of the water."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he disagrees with Georgia's push to re-open economy

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he disagrees with Georgias aggressive push to re-open its economy in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying its just too soon to lift some restrictions. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp,...

Panama reports 171 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Panama posted 171 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the countrys total to nearly 5,000 infected persons, the health ministry said.Officials also confirmed three more deaths stemming from the 4,992 confirmed cases, raising ...

Two New York cats become first U.S. pets to test positive for COVID-19

Two cats in New York have become the first pets in the United States to test positive for the new coronavirus but there is no evidence pets can spread the virus to humans, according to U.S. health authorities.The cats, from separate areas o...

Supply chain shifts after U.S.-China tensions, pandemic offer chance for Colombia - ambassador

Colombia and other Latin American countries have a huge opportunity as U.S. companies look to reduce vulnerabilities in their supply chains laid bare by the U.S.-China trade war and the coronavirus pandemic, a senior Colombian official said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020