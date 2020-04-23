47 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 1,935
Rajasthan's total cases of coronavirus on Thursday climbed to 1,935, with 47 new cases reported in the state, said the State Health Department.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 23-04-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 09:52 IST
Rajasthan's total cases of coronavirus on Thursday climbed to 1,935, with 47 new cases reported in the state, said the State Health Department. Of all the fresh cases reported in the state-- 20 cases were reported in Jodhpur, 12 in Jaipur, 10 in Nagaur, two each in Hanumangarh and Kota, one in Ajmer.
According to the morning bulletin of the state health department, the total number of positive cases in the state includes 27 deaths and 344 recovered. Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 21,393 (including 16454 active cases, 4257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths), said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)
