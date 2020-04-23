Taiwan says Chinese carrier group has ended S.China Sea mission

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that a Chinese aircraft carrier group which this month sailed down Taiwan's east coast had ended its mission in the South China Sea on Wednesday.

The group, led by China's first carrier to enter service, the Liaoning, is now heading east through the Bashi Channel, which separates Taiwan from the Philippines, the ministry said.

