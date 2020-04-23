Taiwan says Chinese carrier group has ended S.China Sea mission

Taiwan says Chinese carrier group has ended S.China Sea missionReuters | Taipei | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:19 IST
Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that a Chinese aircraft carrier group which this month sailed down Taiwan's east coast had ended its mission in the South China Sea on Wednesday.
The group, led by China's first carrier to enter service, the Liaoning, is now heading east through the Bashi Channel, which separates Taiwan from the Philippines, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Chinese
- South China Sea
- Philippines
- Liaoning
ALSO READ
Chinese molybdenum miner has production licence suspended after tailings spill
Taiwan's Foxconn says to make ventilators with Medtronic
Chinese softshell turtle rescued in Arunachal Pradesh
B'desh seeks Chinese medical assistance to handle COVID-19 as toll rises to 20
Taiwan condemns 'groundless' accusations it racially attacked WHO chief