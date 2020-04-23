Delhi Police, doctor receive praise for reuniting Yemen national with family

The Delhi Police and a Haryana doctor have received praise for their efforts in reuniting a person of Yemen nationality with his family. According to a press release, on April 18, a Haryana government ambulance had received a call about an unknown person lying on the road in Gurugram. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital Gurugram. It was found that the person had undergone major neurosurgical surgery and had difficulty in communicating due to language barrier.

The patient was treated as a psychiatric case. Dr Yogender Singh, in-charge of casualty, tried his best to communicate with the patient with the help of several people knowing different languages. On April 21, the patient wrote something in the Arabic language, and after consultation with Urdu speaking people and with the help of Google Translate, the person was identified as Yusuf from Yemen. Following this, efforts were made by Dr Singh to locate the embassy.

Dr Singh also informed his wife Dr Saroj Yadav, a doctor at a CGHS dispensary, of the situation, who searched for the Delhi Police official and located the SHO of Greater Kailash, who was a visitor to the dispensary. Together, Dr Singh, Dr Yadav and the Greater Kailash SHO shared available details and made efforts to trace the family of the person.

Accordingly, Constable Hawa Singh of Greater Kailash Police Station searched for the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen and reached the area in Vasant Vihar, where the embassy was found to be closed and shifted elsewhere. He consulted the local authorities and traced the embassy at Anand Niketan, and the telephone number of an official was obtained. The embassy official was contacted by the SHO and another staff member of the embassy was traced. Finally, the family of the admitted person was located.

As per the release, the family and the embassy officials appreciated the efforts of doctors and Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.