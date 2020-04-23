U.S. Supreme Court eases path to deport immigrants for crimes

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for federal authorities to deport certain immigrants who have committed crimes in a victory for President Donald Trump's administration.

The court ruled 5-4, with the conservative justices in the majority, to uphold a lower court decision that found a legal permanent resident from Jamaica named Andre Martello Barton ineligible to have his deportation canceled under a U.S. law that lets some longtime legal residents avoid expulsion. Barton was targeted for deportation after criminal convictions in Georgia for drug and gun crimes.

