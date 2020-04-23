Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: 60-hour complete shutdown in 3 Odisha districts

Odisha government has announced a 60-hour complete shutdown in Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur districts from 10 pm on Thursday till April 26 in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:49 IST
Combating COVID-19: 60-hour complete shutdown in 3 Odisha districts
Out of 29 cases found positive in the last five days, 28 cases are from Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jaipur.. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha government has announced a 60-hour complete shutdown in Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur districts from 10 pm on Thursday till April 26 in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases. In a press briefing, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said: "It is a matter of concern that out of 29 cases found positive in the last five days, 28 cases are from Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jaipur."

"So, after the review of the situation in the three districts, the state government has decided to impose 60-hour complete shutdown in these three districts from 10 pm tonight till April 26, to contain the spread of COVID-19," he said. "During this time period, aggressive contact tracing and testing along with the sanitisation of public places will be done. Three senior IAS officers have been appointed as observer for three districts to monitor the containment work," said Tripathy.

"Out of 29 cases found positive in the last five days, 28 persons who are from Balasore, Bhadrak and Jaipur all these have West Bengal link. Some of them have returned from there and some of them are the contact persons of the returnees," said the Chief Secretary. "Porous borders with West Bengal have been sealed after the review was done by the DGP and senior officials. 27 special platoons have been sent to these areas. If there is a need, then more will be sent to seal these borders," he said.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Odisha has passed the official order along with the guidelines for 60 hours complete shutdown in these three districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

MHA rejects Punjab govt's request for opening of liquor shops

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday rejected the Punjab governments request for opening of liquor shops in the state during lockdown, officials said. The request came after the Home Ministry made it clear in its consolidated revised guideli...

Zoom users top 300 mln despite growing ban list, shares hit record

Zoom video conferencing apps user base grew by another 50 to 300 million in the last three weeks, as the company fought to quell a backlash around security and safety that has seen a number of governments and firms ban its applications.Shar...

Motor racing-F1 boosts liquidity and advances payments to teams

Formula Ones commercial rights holder Liberty Media boosted the sports liquidity on Thursday and said some teams had received advance payments to help them through the COVID-19 crisis.Liberty announced in a statement it had re-attributed it...

Number of containment zones in Gurugram increase to 24

With the inclusion of 10 containment zone in Gurugram block, 11 in Sohna, and 3 in Pataudi, the number of containment zones in Gurugram district increased to 24, Gurugram district administration said in an order on Thursday. In Gurugram Bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020