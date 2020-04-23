Punjab Govt requests Maha to allow safe passage to 3,000 pilgrims stranded in Nanded

Punjab Government has requested the Maharashtra government to allow safe passage to over 3000 pilgrims stranded in Nanded. "Punjab Government has requested the Maharashtra government to allow safe passage to over 3000 pilgrims from the state, who are stranded in Nanded due to lockdown in wake of COVID-19," Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, said.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has conceded to his request for travel of Sikh pilgrims stuck due to nationwide lockdown at Gurudwara Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded back to Punjab. "Just received a call from MH CM @OfficeofUT who confirmed that HM @AmitShah Ji has conceded to our request for travel of our pilgrims stuck in Hazur Sahib, Nanded, to Punjab. Have asked Chief Secretary to tie up logistics & we will bear the cost of transportation. Thank you all!," Singh tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray to facilitate the evacuation of devotees stranded at Hazur Sahib Gurudwara amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

