Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bombay HC issues notice to Maha govt in Thane engineer assault case

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government as to why the Thane engineer assault case, in which state minister Jitendra Awhad's staff was allegedly involved, should not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2020 06:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 06:35 IST
Bombay HC issues notice to Maha govt in Thane engineer assault case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government as to why the Thane engineer assault case, in which state minister Jitendra Awhad's staff was allegedly involved, should not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The state government has been asked to respond by April 30.

The High Court has also asked police to protect all CCTV footage of the case. After hearing the case, the High Court on Thursday observed, "At this stage of the proceedings, it would be appropriate that a notice is issued to the state government to respond to the petitioner's case as to why the investigation in the present case be not transferred to the CBI."

"Reply affidavit to that effect be placed on record on or before April 30, 2020," it stated. The High Court also observed, "In the meantime, it would be appropriate that the evidence in the nature of CCTV footage and the investigation so far made be also protected and kept in the safe custody of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thane."

The case was registered by the petitioner on April 6 at Vartak Nagar Police Station, Thane. The petitioner's case states that on April 5, at the instance of Jitendra Awhad, four police officers, who were posted as personal security for the minister along with several other persons, kidnapped the petitioner from his home, the court order said.

It said that the petitioner was taken to the residence of the minister at Thane and was questioned with regard to a Facebook post he had posted which is alleged to be against the minister. "It is the petitioner's allegation that on the orders of the minister, his associates, including his security personnel (who were about 15 to 20 in number) assaulted the petitioner. The petitioner alleges of being mercilessly beaten up in the presence of the minister with sticks, pipes etc. The petitioner suffered multiple injuries," it stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill in latest relief package

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a 484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented near 3 trillion. T...

Bombay HC issues notice to Maha govt in Thane engineer assault case

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government as to why the Thane engineer assault case, in which state minister Jitendra Awhads staff was allegedly involved, should not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI...

US House approves interim $484 bn COVID-19 relief bill

The US House of Representatives on Thursday local time passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of USD 484 billion that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing. This comes as the virus continues to ravage t...

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

An Indian-American NGO has raised USD 1 million to fight hunger in India and the United States amid the the coronavirus pandemic. This translates to 4,700,000 meals for people in the United States and ration kits for 106,000 migrant workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020