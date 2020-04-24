3 SRPF officials test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Three State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) officials of Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19, while 96 other SRPF personnel have been put under quarantine, an official said. The team of SRPF Group-2 was posted in Mumbai for about two months and they returned to Pune on Monday. After returning, some of them had developed symptoms.

Those having symptoms were tested and out of them, three have tested positive. The positive SRPF personnel have been shifted to hospital.

With 778 new coronavirus cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 6,427 in Maharashtra on Thursday, said the state's health department. Out of the total cases, 840 people have been discharged, added the health department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.