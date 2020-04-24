Left Menu
Assam tourism sector hit by COVID-19 lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic has been terrible for several businesses, but tourism is among the most affected sectors.

24-04-2020
Sailendra Pandey, Public Relations Officer of Assam Forest Minister speaks to ANI in Dispur [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 pandemic has been terrible for several businesses, but tourism is among the most affected sectors. Tourism in Assam has been crippled and scores of people working for this sector are now facing the brunt as there is a nationwide lockdown to halt the spread of the deadly virus.

Speaking to ANI on the same, Sailendra Pandey, Public Relations Officer of Assam Forest Minister, on Friday said that his government will take requisite measures to boost the sector after the conclusion of the lockdown. "Tourism has halted at the time when it usually peaks. After the lockdown ends, we'll focus on reviving this sector," he said.

A couple of weeks back, the Centre had decided to extend lockdown till May 3. Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, stakeholders including states and people have favoured extension of lockdown. The Prime Minister had stated that integrated and holistic approach has helped India to handle the situation properly.

He further had said, tight vigil will be kept on all hotspots and containment zones and strict implementation of the lockdown will be ensured so that the virus does not spread to new areas. (ANI)

