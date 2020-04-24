Left Menu
Development News Edition

China to prosecute Belizean citizen for alleged meddling in Hong Kong-media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-04-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 09:28 IST
China to prosecute Belizean citizen for alleged meddling in Hong Kong-media

China will prosecute a Belizean citizen for his alleged involvement in providing funds to "meddle" in Hong Kong affairs, a newspaper backed by the ruling Communist Party reported on Friday. The Guangzhou Daily, official party newspaper of the southern Chinese city, said security authorities concluded their investigation against Lee Henley Hu Xiang to the Guangzhou prosecutorate. Lee will be prosecuted, the report said.

"Investigations by the national security agency confirmed that the suspect provided a large amount of funds to hostile elements in the United States, colluded with foreign anti-China forces to intervene in Hong Kong affairs, and funded the implementation of criminal activities that endangered our national security," the paper said. Lee, a Belizean citizen, was arrested in November in Guangzhou. His whereabouts are unknown and is uncontactable. He has made no public comments on the charges.

Hong Kong has been the site of massive pro-democracy protests since last year, with millions taking to the streets to demonstrate against what local residents have seen as increasing interference from mainland China, overpowering the local government. The city is ruled under the "One Country, Two Systems" principle which is supposed to provide for a level of independence for Hong Kong that other cities in China do not have.

Beijing has on multiple occasions accused western countries, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom, of inciting violence and discord in the city since the protests broke out. There have been no mass protests in Hong Kong since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. City authorities, however, led a surprise crackdown on Sunday where they arrested 15 prominent pro-democracy figures in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Packers trade up for Utah State QB Love

Fifteen years after taking Aaron Rodgers as Brett Favres successor, the Green Bay Packers pulled a similar move on Thursday night, trading up to draft Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The Packers sent the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round pi...

USDMA launches coronavirus portal 'Drishti'

In a bid to provide a common platform to the state administration and the citizens for the accurate information on coronavirus, the Uttarakhand State District Management Authority USDMA has launched COVID-19 Drishti portal. After viewing th...

Quincy Crew, EG advance in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew and Evil Geniuses moved within one win of reaching the finals of the BTS Pro Series Americas event. As the playoffs began Thursday with upper-bracket action, Quincy Crew defeated business associates 2-1, and Evil Geniuses topped...

Hope dashed: Asian shares fall after Wall Street loses rally

Asian shares are lower on Friday after an early rally on Wall Street suddenly vanished, the latest example of how fragile the hopes underpinning the stock markets monthlong recovery are. Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 in morning tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020