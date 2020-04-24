DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 24

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, APRIL 24 ** BANGKOK – Thailand Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai will attend a special video conference meeting about ASEAN with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. ** NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will again meet on Friday to finalise a second stimulus package for industry, the poor and farmers. ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron attends a video conference on WHO initiative, at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioners for internal market Thierry Breton and for Innovation & Research Mariya Gabriel speak to EU lawmakers on COVID-19 response - 0800 GMT. ** STOCKHOLM - Swedish Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg holds presser on coronavirus situation in Stockholm – 0800 GMT.

** BERLIN - Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde hold a joint news conference after their bilateral meeting - 0800 GMT. ** BERLIN - Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya hold a joint news conference after their bilateral meeting - 1030 GMT.

ATHENS - European Commission Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas attends an online discussion organised by the Delphi Forum on whether the EU is using all the tools at its disposal to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus BRUSSELS - EU's Michel Barnier gives a news conference after a full week of Brexit negotiations with Britain's David Frost – 1130 GMT.

RIYADH - G20 tourism ministers hold a virtual meeting to discuss measures to support the industry due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 25

GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 27

LONDON - Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, senior British official, to speak at a two-day online climate summit (to April 28). BRUSSELS - European ministers responsible for tourism hold informal videoconference to discuss sectors most hit by the virus.

DUBAI - The International Monetary Fund will discuss Middle East economic outlook in Dubai - 0700 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28).

BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 28

ZAGREB - Video conference of EU ministers of energy. BRUSSELS - Video conference of ministers of home affairs.

PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 22nd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU ministers of transport. LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 30 KYIV – The four nations (Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia) have agreed to hold a videoconference of their foreign ministers. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 7 ZAGREB - A summit between the EU and Western Balkan countries is held in the Croatian capital Zagreb. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 9 MOSCOW - The Czech President Milos Zeman visits Moscow to attend the events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 10

POLAND - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 14 WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 17 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Referendum election DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 20

BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 26

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 4 LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to June 5). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 8 Nur-Sultan – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11 LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 12 LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 15 LUXEMBOURG - European foreign affairs minister meet in Luxembourg. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 16 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 20

** Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 27

** Iceland – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx