HC directs Kerala to anonymise COVID data before giving access to US firm

Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government to anonymise all COVID-19 related data collected and collated so far and allow the US-based company Sprinklr to access the data only after anonymisation is completed. A Division Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice TR Ravi pronounced the interim order while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the contract inked between Kerala government and the US-based company for the processing of COVID-19 related data collected by health workers.

The matter has been listed for further hearing after a period of three weeks. "The Government of Kerala is directed to anonymise all data that have been collected and collated so far, and allow Sprinklr to access data only after such anonymisation is completed," said the Bench.

The court also injuncted Sprinklr from committing any act which will be in breach of the confidentiality of data entrusted with them by the State government under an impugned contract. "Sprinklr shall not directly or indirectly deal with the data entrusted to them by the Kerala government in conflict with the confidentiality clauses in the contract and will return the data as soon as their contractual obligations are over," the court said.

It said that any residual or secondary data with Sprinklr shall be immediately deleted. The court also injuncted Sprinklr from advertising that they are in the possession or have access to any data of COVID-19 patients in Kerala and from using the name or logo of the Government of Kerala for its promotional acts.

The court ordered that the State government has to take informed consent from individuals that their data will be processed by a third party foreign company. (ANI)