Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs Kerala to anonymise COVID data before giving access to US firm

Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government to anonymise all COVID-19 related data collected and collated so far and allow the US-based company Sprinklr to access the data only after anonymisation is completed.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:14 IST
HC directs Kerala to anonymise COVID data before giving access to US firm
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government to anonymise all COVID-19 related data collected and collated so far and allow the US-based company Sprinklr to access the data only after anonymisation is completed. A Division Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice TR Ravi pronounced the interim order while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the contract inked between Kerala government and the US-based company for the processing of COVID-19 related data collected by health workers.

The matter has been listed for further hearing after a period of three weeks. "The Government of Kerala is directed to anonymise all data that have been collected and collated so far, and allow Sprinklr to access data only after such anonymisation is completed," said the Bench.

The court also injuncted Sprinklr from committing any act which will be in breach of the confidentiality of data entrusted with them by the State government under an impugned contract. "Sprinklr shall not directly or indirectly deal with the data entrusted to them by the Kerala government in conflict with the confidentiality clauses in the contract and will return the data as soon as their contractual obligations are over," the court said.

It said that any residual or secondary data with Sprinklr shall be immediately deleted. The court also injuncted Sprinklr from advertising that they are in the possession or have access to any data of COVID-19 patients in Kerala and from using the name or logo of the Government of Kerala for its promotional acts.

The court ordered that the State government has to take informed consent from individuals that their data will be processed by a third party foreign company. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

South Africa says over $4 bln available from IMF, W.Bank to fight COVID-19

South Africas finance minister said on Friday more than 4 billion was available from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for the country to help it fight COVID-19, playing down worries that the money would come with onerous condi...

IMF to consider Nigeria's $3.4 bln request on April 28 - statement

The International Monetary Fund on Friday said it would meet on April 28 to consider Nigerias request for 3.4 billion in emergency financing to combat the impact of the coronavirus. Sources told Reuters that setting a date to take the reque...

Home Ministry constitutes additional IMCTs to make assessment of situation, augment states efforts to combat COVID-19

The Union Home Ministry has constituted additional Inter-Ministerial Central Teams IMCT to make assessment of the situation and augment States efforts to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively. The Centre has constituted Inter...

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin month of fasting from Saturday amid coronavirus pandemic

Ramzan, the Islamic month of prayers and fasting, will begin from Saturday in India amid a lockdown in force due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ramzan moon was sighted on Friday, clerics said.Every year the sighting of the Ramzan moon bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020