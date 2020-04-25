Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe calls for humanitarian truce in Libya -statement

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:38 IST
Europe calls for humanitarian truce in Libya -statement
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Italy and the EU's top diplomat made a joint call on Saturday for a humanitarian truce in Libya, saying all sides must resume peace talks.

"We want to unite our voices to those of the U.N. Secretary-General (Antonio) Guterres and his Acting Special Representative for Libya, Stephanie Turco Williams, in their call for a humanitarian truce in Libya," the statement said.

"We call on all the Libyan actors to get inspired by the spirit of the Holy Ramadan, engage in resuming talks for a genuine ceasefire," said the statement, signed by the EU's Josep Borrell, France's Jean-Yves Le Drian, Italy's Luigi di Maio and Heiko Maas of Germany.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

I’m never gonna say never: Cameron Diaz on acting comeback

Two years after announcing her decision to retire from acting, Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has teased that she may return to movies. In a recent interview with her former makeup artist Gucci Westman for Harpers BAZAAR UK, the Charlies Ange...

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 76 to 5,650 - Health Ministry

Irans death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 76 during the last 24 hours to reach a total of 5,650, a Health Ministry spokesman said on state TV on Saturday.The total number of people diagnosed with the virus is 89,328, of whom 3,096 a...

Central team in Hyderabad to assess COVID-19 situation

A central team, appointed to assess the COVID-19 situation, began its visit to the city on Saturday and visited a COVID-19 hospital set up by the Telangana government. The Inter-Ministerial Central Team IMCT visited the sports facility at G...

Ola partners Delhi govt to offer free emergency mobility to citizens

Ride-hailing major Ola on Saturday said it has partnered with Delhi state governments health department to offer free medical transportation to people. Citizens in need of mobility support for any non-COVID medical care can dial 102 and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020