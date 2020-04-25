Europe calls for humanitarian truce in Libya -statement

Europe calls for humanitarian truce in Libya -statementReuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:38 IST
The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Italy and the EU's top diplomat made a joint call on Saturday for a humanitarian truce in Libya, saying all sides must resume peace talks.
"We want to unite our voices to those of the U.N. Secretary-General (Antonio) Guterres and his Acting Special Representative for Libya, Stephanie Turco Williams, in their call for a humanitarian truce in Libya," the statement said.
"We call on all the Libyan actors to get inspired by the spirit of the Holy Ramadan, engage in resuming talks for a genuine ceasefire," said the statement, signed by the EU's Josep Borrell, France's Jean-Yves Le Drian, Italy's Luigi di Maio and Heiko Maas of Germany.
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Italy
- Libya
- France
- EU
- Josep Borrell
- JeanYves Le Drian
- Luigi di Maio
- Heiko Maas