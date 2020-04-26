Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Police ask lockdown violators to do sit-ups for venturing out

Uttar Pradesh Police has come up with novel ideas to punish people flouting coronavirus lockdown in Kanpur. Batons are not being used rather violators are being told to do exercise and sit-ups as a punishment for violating rules amid the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 14:38 IST
UP Police ask lockdown violators to do sit-ups for venturing out
Visual from the video (Video Source: Uttar Pradesh Police). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police has come up with novel ideas to punish people flouting coronavirus lockdown in Kanpur. Batons are not being used rather violators are being told to do exercise and sit-ups as a punishment for violating rules amid the COVID-19 crisis. In a video, police officers were seen making a group of people do exercise at the intersection of the road.

The lockdown violators were asked to raise their hands and clap on the count of one and put their hands down on the count of two, repeatedly. The man who was cruising through the streets of the city, during coronavirus lockdown, in his motorcyle was stopped by the police official.

Cop asked him to do sit-ups and simultaneously apologising for the offence, "I will obey the lockdown norms, I will not repeat this mistake again." (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Every cricketer in the world wants to play under Dhoni, says Mohit Sharma

Pacer Mohit Sharma praised wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni and said that every cricketer in the world wants to play under the leadership of the former India skipper. Sharma has played quite a lot of cricket with MS Dhoni for the IPL franchis...

US calls on Afghans to set aside disputes, focus on virus

The US peace envoy to Afghanistan on Sunday called on the countrys feuding leaders to set their differences aside to combat the coronavirus pandemic and advance a stalled peace agreement signed with the Taliban earlier this year. The well-b...

On this day in 2003: Stephen Fleming registered his highest Test score

It was on April 26, 2003, when former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming registered his highest score in Test cricket. The former Kiwi skipper achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series.Coincidentally thi...

1,338 patents filed by India-domiciled cos in US in 2018-19: Report

Over 1,300 patents were filed by India firms in the US in 2018-19 across domains like pharmaceuticals, artificial inteligence, chemistry and communication technology, a report by industry body Nasscom said. A total of 1,338 patents were fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020