UP Police ask lockdown violators to do sit-ups for venturing out

Uttar Pradesh Police has come up with novel ideas to punish people flouting coronavirus lockdown in Kanpur. Batons are not being used rather violators are being told to do exercise and sit-ups as a punishment for violating rules amid the COVID-19 crisis. In a video, police officers were seen making a group of people do exercise at the intersection of the road.

The lockdown violators were asked to raise their hands and clap on the count of one and put their hands down on the count of two, repeatedly. The man who was cruising through the streets of the city, during coronavirus lockdown, in his motorcyle was stopped by the police official.

Cop asked him to do sit-ups and simultaneously apologising for the offence, "I will obey the lockdown norms, I will not repeat this mistake again." (ANI)