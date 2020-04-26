Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia scraps execution for those who committed crimes as minors - Commission

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:37 IST
Saudi Arabia scraps execution for those who committed crimes as minors - Commission

Saudi Arabia will no longer impose the death sentence on individuals who committed crimes while still minors, the state-backed Human Rights Commission (HRC) said in a statement, citing a royal decree by King Salman.

"The decree means that any individuals who received a death sentence for crimes committed while he or she is a minor can no longer face execution. Instead, the individual will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility," HRC President Awwad Alawwad said in the statement. It was not immediately clear when the decree, which was not immediately carried on state media, would take effect.

Saudi Arabia, whose human rights record came under intense international scrutiny after the murder of a prominent Saudi journalist in 2018, is one of the world's biggest executioners after Iran and China, Amnesty International said in its latest annual report. It said the kingdom had executed 184 people in 2019, including at least one person charged with a crime committed as a minor.

"This is an important day for Saudi Arabia," Alawwad said. "The decree helps us in establishing a more modern penal code, and demonstrates the kingdom’s commitment to following through on key reforms across all sectors of our country." The announcement came just two days after the kingdom in effect scrapped the punishment of flogging, in a decision by the General Commission for the Supreme Court. The punishment will instead be replaced by prison time or fines.

Capital punishment for crimes committed by people under the age of 18 runs contrary to the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Saudi Arabia has ratified. In April 2019, the Sunni-ruled kingdom beheaded 37 men convicted of terrorism charges. The U.N. human rights chief said at the time that most of them were Shi'ites who may not have had fair trials and at least three were minors when sentenced.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched a series of social and economic reforms aimed at modernising the conservative kingdom, which has no codified system of law to go with the texts making up sharia, or Islamic law.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Air on your face': Spanish children get outside for first time in six weeks

On foot and with bicycles, skateboards and scooters, Spanish children went outside at last on Sunday, emerging from their homes for the first time after six weeks of living under one of Europes strictest coronavirus lockdowns.The relaxation...

Canada's top medical official says encouraged by slowing coronavirus toll

Canadas top medical official said on Sunday she was encouraged the coronavirus death toll was slowing while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said isolation measures to fight the outbreak should remain for the time being. The public health agen...

French coronavirus deaths reach 22,856 as govt eyes how to ease lockdown

The death toll in France from the coronavirus has risen by 242 to 22,856, the health ministry said on Sunday, as the government prepares to see how it might ease a national lockdown that has been in place since mid-March. While the number o...

Amitabh Bachchan urges people to stay compassionate during testing times

Sharing a video which he termed as a small step towards humanity, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday urged people to stay compassionate and inclusive in the testing times of coronavirus crisis. Bachchan took to Twitter to share the initiat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020