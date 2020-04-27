Indore's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,207

Left Menu
As many as 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 1,207.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2020 05:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 05:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore, said that 60 deaths have been reported in the district due to the virus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has 2,096 COVID-19 cases, including 210 cured/discharged/migrated and 99 deaths. (ANI)

