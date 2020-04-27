Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security tightened in Srinagar amid lockdown

Security in various areas of Srinagar has been tightened on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:26 IST
Security tightened in Srinagar amid lockdown
Security has been tightened in various areas of Srinagar on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Security in various areas of Srinagar has been tightened on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Security personnel have been deployed at the Jehangir Chowk, Maisuma Gaw Kadal and Court Road. Entry and exit points of these areas have also been sealed. Markets in the city remained shut and only a few cars were seen on the roads.

"While the world is in lockdown due to the pandemic, Kashmir is also in the same situation. It is a step taken in the right direction--by the government--as the spread of COVID-19 can be minimised," a local resident told ANI. "I urge people to stay home during this period. There is no cure available for this disease at the moment. The lockdown is extremely necessary," the resident added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir has 523 COVID-19 cases of which 137 persons have recovered while six patients have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Australia players won't be greedy if asked to take pay cut: Paine

Australia Test captain Tim Paine says he and his teammates will not be greedy if they are asked to take a pay cut to sustain cricket in the country after the massive financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With Indias tour of A...

Liam Payne starts quarantine video series

Singer Liam Payne has launched a video series on YouTube where he will share his quarantine musings with his fans and followers. The One Direction member uploaded the first video in the series on Sunday.Ive started a brand new series of vid...

UK, Europe devise furlough schemes, bailouts for coronavirus-hit private sector

This is not a time for ideology and orthodoxy. This is a time to be bold. A time for courage, said Rishi Sunak, the UKs Indian-origin finance minister, as he summed up the British governments approach towards the daunting economic fightback...

Mideast economies take massive hit with oil price crash

Iraq is planning painful cuts in social benefits relied on by millions of government workers. Saudi Arabia will likely have to delay mega-projects. Egypt and Lebanon face a blow as their workers in the Gulf send back less of the much-need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020