Security tightened in Srinagar amid lockdown

Security in various areas of Srinagar has been tightened on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Security personnel have been deployed at the Jehangir Chowk, Maisuma Gaw Kadal and Court Road. Entry and exit points of these areas have also been sealed. Markets in the city remained shut and only a few cars were seen on the roads.

"While the world is in lockdown due to the pandemic, Kashmir is also in the same situation. It is a step taken in the right direction--by the government--as the spread of COVID-19 can be minimised," a local resident told ANI. "I urge people to stay home during this period. There is no cure available for this disease at the moment. The lockdown is extremely necessary," the resident added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir has 523 COVID-19 cases of which 137 persons have recovered while six patients have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)