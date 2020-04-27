IMCT visits COVID-19 hospital in Purba Medinipur, West Bengal
The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) today visited a COVID-19 hospital (level 3 and 4) near Mechogram in Purba Medinipur. The team reviewed the preventive measures and guidelines being followed at the hospital against COVID-19.ANI | Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:14 IST
The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) today visited a COVID-19 hospital (level 3 and 4) near Mechogram in Purba Medinipur. The team reviewed the preventive measures and guidelines being followed at the hospital against COVID-19.
Earlier, the IMCT on April 25 wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary (CS) Rajiva Sinha, sharing its observations from spot visits in Howrah and raised issues with regard to quarantine centres and surveillance zones.
In the letter to Sinha, IMCT head Apurva Chandra, Additional Secretary with the Central government, also enquired about personal protective equipment (PPE) stock and contact tracing and quarantine of individuals, who returned from Delhi's Markaz event. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Purba Medinipur
- West Bengal
- Howrah
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Drive-through COVID-19 testing facility launched in Gurugram
COVID-19 cases in Gilgit surge as Pak sends Iran-returned pilgrims to the region, says activist
Maharashtra witness empty churches on Easter amid COVID-19 lockdown
5 recovered persons volunteer to work at COVID-19 care centre
COVID-19: Real Sociedad players to begin training from Tuesday