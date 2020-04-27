IMCT visits COVID-19 hospital in Purba Medinipur, West Bengal

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) today visited a COVID-19 hospital (level 3 and 4) near Mechogram in Purba Medinipur. The team reviewed the preventive measures and guidelines being followed at the hospital against COVID-19.

Earlier, the IMCT on April 25 wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary (CS) Rajiva Sinha, sharing its observations from spot visits in Howrah and raised issues with regard to quarantine centres and surveillance zones.

In the letter to Sinha, IMCT head Apurva Chandra, Additional Secretary with the Central government, also enquired about personal protective equipment (PPE) stock and contact tracing and quarantine of individuals, who returned from Delhi's Markaz event. (ANI)