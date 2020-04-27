Left Menu
Special court sends Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan to CBI custody till April 29 in Yes Bank case

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Monday sent DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to CBI Custody till April 29 in connection with the Yes Bank case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A CBI team has taken the DHFL promoters, who are accused in multi-crore Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) scam and Yes Bank scam, into custody after their quarantine period was over for violating lockdown.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on April 22 had said that the state police has written to both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intimating them that Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan along with their family members will be released from quarantine and the agencies could come and take necessary action. Twenty-three members of the Wadhawan family were placed under institutional quarantine by the local police after they travelled to their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar from Khandala amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had not appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with the probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others for money laundering. (ANI)

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

