Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 count stands at 1955 in Uttar Pradesh

A total of 1,955 cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths due to the fatal virus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh till date, Principal Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:08 IST
COVID-19 count stands at 1955 in Uttar Pradesh
Principal Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,955 cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths due to the fatal virus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh till date, Principal Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday. A total of 82 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of such cases in the state to 1,955, he added.

He said that out of the total number of cases, 1,589 are active cases. "Number of COVID-19 cases have risen to 1,955 in Uttar Pradesh out of which 1589 cases are active. 31 patients have lost their lives due to the disease while 335 others have been cured or discharged," he said.

With 1,463 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 60 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 28,380, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Containment zones rise to 99 in Delhi

With two more areas cordoned-off on Monday, the total number of containment zones in the national capital has risen to 99. Entire affected areas including Nirankari Gali,Nakshatra Gali,Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jameela Masjid Baoli...

Stimulus measures, hopes of more lift European shares

Airline stocks led European shares higher on Monday on hopes of state support, while upbeat earnings from Deutsche Bank and others added to optimism fuelled by signs that many countries will soon ease coronavirus-driven lockdown measures. S...

Through video conference, Jaishankar discusses coronavirus with Afghan FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Afghanistan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar and discussed humanitarian assistance including food and medical supplies during coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar s...

Italy's Veneto defies govt, lifts coronavirus curbs early

The northern region of Veneto, one of Italys early coronavirus hotspots, broke ranks with the national government on Monday and announced it would lift some lockdown restrictions a week ahead of schedule. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020