COVID-19 cases in Gujarat reach 3,548

With 247 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases have risen to 3,548 in the state, said Gujarat Health Department on Monday.

In a media bulletin, the health department informed that a total of 162 people have succumbed to COVID-19 and 394 people have been cured/discharged.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 28,380 (including 21,132 active cases, 6362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths), said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)