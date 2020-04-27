Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in Gujarat reach 3,548

With 247 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases have risen to 3,548 in the state, said Gujarat Health Department on Monday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:46 IST
COVID-19 cases in Gujarat reach 3,548
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 247 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases have risen to 3,548 in the state, said Gujarat Health Department on Monday.

In a media bulletin, the health department informed that a total of 162 people have succumbed to COVID-19 and 394 people have been cured/discharged.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 28,380 (including 21,132 active cases, 6362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths), said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

