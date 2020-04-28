11 Tablighi Jammat members held after completion of their quarantine period in Mumbai
Eleven people from Indonesia who were members of Tablighi Jammat and attended the event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have been arrested after completion of their quarantine period, an official said on Monday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:30 IST
Earlier, 10 of them were quarantined and another one had tested positive. The arrest was made on April 23 after results came negative.
"11 Tablighi Jamaat members from Indonesia were arrested on April 23 after their quarantine period concluded. Initially,10 were quarantined &1 had tested positive. The arrest was made after the results came negative. They've been remanded to Police custody till April 28," an official said. (ANI)
