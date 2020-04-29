Cop suspended for beating up civilian in Telangana

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has suspended a police personal for beating up a civilian, who sustained bleeding injuries, here in Golconda.

On April 28, a youngster who was returning after distributing food to needy people was stopped at Tollychowki check post by Golconda police, where police personnel HG Hanumanthu allegedly beat him for violating COVID-19 lockdown guidelines. The man sustained a bleeding injury.

The city police chief tweeted that home guard Hanumantu of Golconda police station has been placed under suspension for unprofessional conduct. "A charge memo was also given to Station House Officer Golconda for not properly briefing his subordinates in the discharge of their duties," he said. (ANI)